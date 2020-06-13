Episode 185: Heart of Agile Academy with Alistair Cockburn & Soledad Pinter

Tony, Renee and Craig speak to Alistair Cockburn and Soledad Pinter about the newly launched Heart of Agile Academy:
- The Heart of Agile Academy is the opportunity to reset Agile learning with a clean sheet of paper
- The core design decisions were to remove the classes being tied to a title and to be better at the specialities that make up the Heart of Agile
- Heart of Agile is just four words or focus areas: Collaborate, Deliver, Reflect and Improve
- Alistair and Ahmed Sidky tried to solve this problem in 2010 when they launched ICAgile
- There are over 3,000 different certification programs for Agile
- The Academy has courses at different levels that are taught by Agile experts from around the world (and in multiple languages)
- There is an accreditation ladder and process for bringing on new courses and trainers
- Designed to be a marketplace for Agile classes and open for business now!
- The values of the Heart of Agile community are openness, dialogue and humanity
TheAgileRevolution-185 (50 minutes)
