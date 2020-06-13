Episode 185: Heart of Agile Academy with Alistair Cockburn & Soledad Pinter

by

2

Tony, Renee and Craig speak to Alistair Cockburn and Soledad Pinter about the newly launched Heart of Agile Academy:

  • The Heart of Agile Academy is the opportunity to reset Agile learning with a clean sheet of paper
  • The core design decisions were to remove the classes being tied to a title and to be better at the specialities that make up the Heart of Agile
  • Heart of Agile is just four words or focus areas: Collaborate, Deliver, Reflect and Improve
  • Alistair and Ahmed Sidky tried to solve this problem in 2010 when they launched ICAgile
  • There are over 3,000 different certification programs for Agile
  • The Academy has courses at different levels that are taught by Agile experts from around the world (and in multiple languages)
  • There is an accreditation ladder and process for bringing on new courses and trainers
  • Designed to be a marketplace for Agile classes and open for business now!
  • The values of the Heart of Agile community are openness, dialogue and humanity

