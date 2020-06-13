Episode 185: Heart of Agile Academy with Alistair Cockburn & Soledad Pinter

The Agile Revolution :: your one-stop podcast for all things Agile!

Hosted by practicing agilists :: Craig Smith, Renee Troughton and Tony Ponton.

We diligently scour and research the internet for the most up to date and thought provoking topics. Sometimes special guests drop by or we address your problems. All this in 45 minutes (give or take) leads to a jam packed roller coaster through the world of Agile.

Get your tickets, all aboard the revolution express... Viva la Revolution brothers and sisters!!!!